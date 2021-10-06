Eve Marie Starman (nee Knight), beloved wife of Richard L. Starman. Devoted mother of Tina and the late Kevin Starman and Melissa Starman. Cherished daughter and friend to many.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation at the residence due to the pandemic.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning Oct. 12 on YouTube (under search, enter Eve M. Starman Funeral Service).
Friends who wish may contribute to the National Kidney Foundation.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.