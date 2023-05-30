Tina A. Starman (nee Weisberg), beloved wife of Robert L. Starman, passed away May 29, 2023.
Loving mother of Nicole (Jon) Tyler and Jared (Kelly) Starman. Devoted grandmother of Emma, Julia, Josephine, Eliot and Andrew. Dear sister of Robert (Fern) Weisberg and Linda Weisberg.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. June 1 at the Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Road in Chesterland.
Family will receive friends following services until 2 p.m. June 1 at Guido's Restaurant 12809 Chillicothe Road in Chesterland.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning June 2 on YouTube and searching Tina Starman Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.