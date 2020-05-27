Sarah Mittan Steckel, 97, formerly of Cleveland and Pompano Beach, Fla., passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at LGAR nursing facility in Turtle Creek, Pa.
Loving mother of Dee and Jeff Weinberg of Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood and Larry and Cindy Mittman of Cleveland Heights. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Mittman of Cleveland and Leon Steckel of Brooklyn, N.Y. Sarah was the proud “Gramma” of Jessica and Jason Neiss of Squirrel Hill and Seth and Yaffa Weinberg of Israel. Great-grandmother of Ellia, Moriah, Joshua, Dovid, Chava, Esther, Avrahmi, Zecil and Bracha.
Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were blessed with her love for six wonderful years in Pittsburgh.
Services and Interment were Private in Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc., family owned and operated. (schugar.com)