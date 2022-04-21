Dr. Jane T. Steckler (nee Tilford), beloved wife of the late Dr. George Steckler. Loving mother of Andrew Steckler and Sonya Steckler; stepmother of Laura Hope Steckler, Paul Steckler and Claudia Steckler. Dear sister of John (Shirley) Tilford and the late James (Mary) Tilford.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. April 25 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Chesterland Memorial Park. Family will receive friends following services and interment until 6 p.m. April 25 and from 6 to 9 p.m. April 26 at the residence, 24190 Halburton Road in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland APL or the Audubon Society.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11:30 a.m. April 25 on bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Dr. Jane Steckler, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Beginning April 26, service can be viewed on YouTube by entering "Dr. Jane Steckler Funeral Service".
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.