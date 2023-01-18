Dolores "Dolly" Stein, beloved mother of Michelle Ava and Jonathan Sokol, passed away Jan. 17, 2023.
Devoted grandmother of Daniel (Lyrica) Kalafat, Kate Kalafat, Sam (Defne) Kalafat and Saralila Kalafat. Great grandmother of Melekai. Loving sister, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 4 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Fenton residence, 187 Bridgeport Way in Mayfield Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of one's choice.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 by going to bkbmc.com, scrolling to obituaries, selecting the obituary of Dolores Stein and selecting join livestream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.