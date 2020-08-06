Edna Stein (nee Vision) beloved wife of the late Paul S. Stein. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Bonnie) Stein, Susan (Fred) Levitt and the late Dr. Keith Stein. Devoted grandmother of Jennifer (Josh) Hyatt, Amy (Jonathan) Mistofsky, Jeremy (Kristin Ambrosino) Stein, Seth Levitt, Adam Levitt and Deana Cobey. Great grandmother of Norah, Avi, Tessa, Emily, Benjamin, Nicholas and Alexa. Dear sister of Judith (Fred-Deceased) Klotzman.
Private graveside services will be held Friday, August 7 at the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Sight Center or Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.