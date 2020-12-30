Sophie Steinbuch (nee Potaszek), Holocaust survivor, of Lyndhurst died Dec. 29, 2020. She was 88 years old. Sophie was born on Sept. 17, 1932 in Poland. She was a member of Warrensville Center Synagogue and Kol Israel Foundation.
Sophie was a loving wife and mother. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Loving wife of the late Henry Steinbuch; adored mother of Jack (Jill) Steinbuch, Elaine (Paul) Berk, and Michael (Debra) Steinbuch; adored grandmother of Amy (Jordan) Verbofsky, Daniel Steinbuch, Harrison Steinbuch, Hallie Berk, Hillary (Shaun) Goodman, and Garrett (Jaimie) Steinbuch; beloved great-grandmother of Julie, Max, Lexi and Harper; dear sister of the late Minnie Leska.
Private services will be held. The family requests no visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions are suggested to Kol Israel Foundation, Inc., 3681 S. Green Road, Suite 306, Beachwood, OH 44122; or The Holocaust Memorial Fund of the Jewish Family Service Association, 3659 S. Green Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.