Howard S. Stern, adored husband of Lenore (nee Heiman) for nearly 70 years. Loving father of Craig (Kelly) Stern, Kathy Stern Weaver and Brian (Susan) Stern. Devoted grandfather of Caleb (Mary) Stern, Sarah (Michael) Brotherton, Benjamin (Kaylee) Stern, Adam (Casey) Weaver, Beth (Theodore) Shaffer, Max Weaver, Jennifer (Christopher) Sarma and Laura (Matthew) Small. Proud "Papa" to seven great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held Dec. 9. Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation.