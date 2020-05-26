Rita Stern (nee Levinson) beloved wife of the late Eric. Loving mother of Linda (Sheldon) Green and Carole (Bruce) Switzer. Devoted grandmother of Jake Green (Tyler Grasee, fiance), Hannah Switzer and the late Adam Green. Dear sister of Sheila Gore.
Private family services will be held at 2:30 p.m. May 27. A livestream will be held at bitly.com/smallchapel. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Menorah Park Foundation Employee Recognition Fund c/o Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.