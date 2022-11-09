Andrew Sternberg, of Shaker Heights, passed away at age 93 on
Nov. 5, 2022.
Another whose childhood was stolen, who witnessed and survived the Shoah, Andrew became for all who didn’t, “just a messenger” of the dangers of hatred. He survived Auschwitz, Mauthausen, Melk and Ebensee concentration camps.
Born in his (mostly) fondly remembered Zala, Hungary on June 27, 1929, he is finally free of the vivid memories which relentlessly haunted him every day of his life after his physical liberation on May 6, 1945, by the U.S Army at Ebensee, Austria. “Don’t forget, I don’t forget.”
Andrew attended Petofi Akademia in Budapest before coming to Cleveland, where he lived from 1956 to 2022. He went on to become the self-employed owner of Meteor Mechanical HVAC from 1959 until 2018, and was an active member of the International Mauthausen Committee.
Predeceased by his daughter, Fran, and former wife and mother of his children, Emma, Andrew’s memory will live on to be honored by his family – son, Sandor (Maryflor) of Hudson, daughter, Patricia of Santa Monica, Calif., and grandchildren, Andrea, Liam, Harrison, Emma, Mario, Roberto and Jose.
Services were private.
The family thanks the many at Crossroads Hospice and Maplewood of Twinsburg, as well as his ex-wife, Agatha, for the comfort they gave Andrew as his long journey ended.