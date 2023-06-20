Louise C. Sternberg, 91, died peacefully on June 19, 2023, less than one week after celebrating her 70th wedding anniversary with her devoted husband Lewis.
She is survived by her children Marcy (Douglas) Leeds and Mark (Susan) Sternberg; grandchildren, Rachel Leeds (Blake Yospa), Adam (Keri) Leeds, and Max, Samuel and Lily Sternberg; and one great-grandchild Finn Lewis Leeds. She was the daughter of Betty and Abe Cooper (of blessed memory) of Pittsburgh. She had one brother, Jay (deceased), survived by his wife, Judith of Corona Del Mar, Calif.
Louise grew up in Squirrel Hill, Pa., and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in education. After her marriage in 1953, she began her career as founding member of the preschool at Rhdef Sholom Temple in Pittsburgh. One year later, she moved to Cleveland where she taught preschool at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. She continued her career by earning a certificate in LD/BD and worked with children with special needs at Beechbrook in Pepper Pike. She then went on to teach in Beachwood City Schools and ending her career as the director of the preschool at the JCC.
After retirement, she joined her friends playing mahjong and bridge, traveling to see family and along with Lew delivering Meals on Wheels. A special thank you to the wonderful Hospice nurses at Menorah Park – Anne Walker, Kayla Boston and Kathy Fazekas, as well as Rabbi Akiva Feinstein and the rest of the staff in the Beachwood wing.
Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. June 23 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Temple-Tifereth Israel or the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Chapter.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a livestream June 23 at ttti.org by selecting live stream chapel service.
Private family graveside service was held in Union Cemetery in Steubenville.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.