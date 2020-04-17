Tudy N. Stewart (nee Newman), beloved wife of Jack M. Stewart. Loving mother of Eileen (Rubin) Guttman, Dr. Leslie ( Dr. Stuart Senkfor) Stewart and Dr. Ralph (Rachael) Stewart. Devoted grandmother of Barry (Samantha) Guttman, Suzanne (Isaac) Cohen, Caroline (Shmuel) Goldman, Sarah Senkfor, Marisa Senkfor, Julia Senkfor, Adam (Meredith) Stewart, Talia Stewart and Carly Stewart. Great-grandmother of Elliot Cohen, Jack Cohen and Ethan Goldman. Dear sister of Hilda Mattlin and six predeceased siblings.
Private graveside services will be held Friday, April 17 at the Mayfield Cemetery.
Friends who wish may contribute to Magen David Adom.
For funeral (via Zoom) and virtual shiva information, email at tudy.stewart.shiva@gmail.com.