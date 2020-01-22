Miriam Stiel (nee Meltzer), 100, passed away Jan. 11, 2020, in Beachwood. She was a lifelong resident of the Cleveland area.
Born Dec. 16, 1919, in Cleveland to Abraham and Lillian Meltzer, Miriam graduated from Shaw High School in 1938.
Miriam was the owner of Charmir Boutique which was located in Van Aken Center. After closing her business, she continued using her great flair for fashion working at Collectibles.
Following her retirement, she volunteered at the Mandel Jewish Community Center for 15 years. She was known as the “Challah Lady.” In 1996, the JCC recognized her tireless spirit of giving back to the community, presenting her with the Gold Cup Award for outstanding volunteers. To her, it was a labor of love which made Shabbat sweeter.
Her three daughters were her life’s work and treasures. Their husbands were true sons. She was filled with wit and wisdom. Passing on her “mommyisms” to her four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Each one sure that they were her favorite.
Miriam was beautiful inside and out. She always had impeccable taste and style. Always making everyone feel special. She left a legacy of love and lasting memories to three generations. She was a true woman of valor.
Miriam is survived by her children, Marla (Dr. Lee) Weisberg, Audee (Bruce) Ison and Holly Stiel (William Apton); devoted grandchildren, Dr. Michael (Rorie) Weisberg, Kimberly (Bryan) Farkas, Lindsay Ison Flack and Whitney (Aaron) Weisenberg; cherished great-grandchildren, Shoshana, Jacob, Eliana, Tate, Wyatt, Skyler, Willow, Shalom, Tehila, Adina and Yehuda. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 32 years, Wilbur Stiel; parents, Abraham and Lillian Meltzer; and dear siblings, William, Samuel, Joseph and twin brother, Max Meltzer. As matriarch and last remaining sibling of the Meltzer family, Miriam was adored by her many nieces and one nephew.
Services were held Jan. 14 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. Interment was at Mayfield Cemetery.
Donations in loving memory of Miriam can be made to Jewish Family Experience, 23960 Chagrin Blvd., No. 100, Beachwood, OH 44122, or the Menorah Park Employees Fund, c/o the Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.