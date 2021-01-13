Allen Sonnenstein Stone, beloved husband of Sandra (nee Newman) and the late Judith Stone. Loving father of Steven (Deborah) Stone, Robert Stone and step-father of Steven (Patricia) Schlossberg, Dina (Mark Gittleman) Schlossberg and Daniel (Rachel Malka) Schlossberg. Devoted grandfather of Hannah, Benjamin, Caroline, Robin, Miriam Tzippora, Devorah Leah, and Rebecca and Chaya Leah. Dear brother of the late Max Sonenstein and Arnold I. Stone. Dear brother-in-law of Marc and Patty Newman.
Graveside services will be held at noon Jan. 15 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 17 at the residence, 1307 S. Belvoir Blvd., South Euclid, OH.
Friends who wish may contribute to the American Cancer Society.