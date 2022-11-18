Catherine (Cathy) Aub Stone died peacefully on Nov. 15, 2022 at age 96. Cathy was born May 8, 1926, the daughter of Samuel L. and Hortense (nee Straus) Aub.
Cathy married her life’s love, Lewis Stone, on April 8, 1948. They were married over 63 years until his passing in 2011.
She is survived by her daughter Barb Stone (Gary) Reetz, their children Emily and Ben, her son-in-law Ned Stearns, her grandchildren Kim Stearns and Carrie (Spencer) Houston, Kim’s children Jane and Charlie Higdon and Carrie and Spencer’s son Gordon.
Cathy and Lew enjoyed travel, dinners with friends, and time with their family. For many years, they played card games at home and with friends, and Cathy loved her twice weekly mahjong games, hoping to bring home the big winnings of a dollar or more.
Her two other greatest sorrows in life came in 2014 with the loss of her only sibling, younger brother John Aub, and in 2021 with the loss of her beloved daughter Jan Stone Stearns, mother of Kim and Carrie.
In her later years Cathy was cared for by Connie, Deloris, Lee, and Marcia. They have the family’s sincere gratitude for making their mother and grandmother comfortable and happy.
There will be a private family service to remember Cathy and celebrate her life.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz.