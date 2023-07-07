stone, diane

Diane Carol Stone (nee Barnett), born July 23, 1942, passed away on July 6.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Loving mother of David (Beth) Stone and Daniel (Tammy) Stone. Devoted grandmother of Taylor, Sarah, Ryan, Haylee, Ally, Anna (James) Cherpas and John (Alex) Karides. Dear sister of the late Dr. Gary (Elaine) Barnett and sister-in-law of Melvin (Becky) Stone. Cherished aunt.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. July 11 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends prior to the service at the memorial chapel 10:30 a.m. to start of service.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11:30 a.m. July 11 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Diane Stone, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Sight Center.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.