Matthew David Stotter, beloved son of Ellen (nee Kretch) and the late Robert Hart Stotter. Devoted brother of William (Morgan) Stotter and Elizabeth (Adam) Cohen. Loving uncle of Raiden. Cherished grandson of Mateel and the late Walter Kretch, and the late Marjorie and Roland Stotter.
Family services will be held Dec. 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Mayfield Cemetery. To view live streaming of the service at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 at bit.ly/smallchapel. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.