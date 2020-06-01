Frances G. Stovsky, 94, passed away May 29, 2020. Frances was born on Feb. 27, 1926, in Berlin, Germany.
Frances was born to Irving and Sally (nee Tellerman) Garfunkel and immigrated to the United States in 1929. She grew up in Cleveland and graduated from Glenville High School in 1944 and Flora Stone Mather College (now Case Western Reserve University) in 1947.
Devoted wife to Dr. William Stovsky (deceased) for 51 years, mother of Dr. David (Thelma) Stovsky of Cleveland, Renee (Robert) Stovsky Ferguson of St. Louis and Dr. Michael (Carol) Stovsky of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Mark) Stovsky Payton, Dr. Erica Stovsky, Andrew Ferguson, Alex Ferguson and Adam Ferguson; loving great-grandmother to Megan Payton.
Frances taught first, second and third grade in the Cleveland schools before starting a family. She returned to the classroom later in life, teaching kindergarten and primary grades in the Cleveland Heights/University Heights school system.
An only child, Frances was as devoted to her many friends, several of whom she had known since childhood, as she was to her family. Frances was an avid reader and a lifelong tennis, bridge and mahjong player. She loved movies and the arts, and was a member of the Cleveland Art Museum and season ticket holder at Playhouse Square and the Cleveland Orchestra. After her retirement, she volunteered at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage and Menorah Park before moving to St. Louis in 2013.
To view the funeral service at 2 p.m. June 3, navigate to bit.ly/2MjHiC1.
A celebration of Frances’ life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish to donate may contribute to the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage or Case Western Reserve University.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Stovsky family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.