Sondra Stovsky (nee Kitner), beloved wife of late Earl Stovsky, passed away Feb. 21, 2023.
Loving mother of Lynne (Irv) Berliner, Karen (Jay) Horowitz and Jill (George) Rakotci. Devoted grandmother of Jonathan (Ashley) Berliner, Zachary (Sia) Berliner, Rebecca (Ben) Falk, Julia Horowitz, Zeke (Emmy) Horowitz, Danielle (Miles Bryan, fiance), Jared Rakotci, Ethan (Daniella) Rakotci and Parker Rakotci. Great-grandmother of Tatum, Ari, Ezra, Eliana and Abigail. Dear sister of the late Neil Kitner.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will observe shiva following services and interment until 4 p.m. Feb. 24, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 25, and from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27 at the residence of Lynne and Irv Berliner, 2419 Brentwood Road in Beachwood.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it live at 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Sondra Stovsky, scroll down to join live stream and click on join live stream.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association/ Cleveland Chapter, Make a Wish Foundation or the Joan Morgenstern Early Childhood Fund c/o the Mandel JCC.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.