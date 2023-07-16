Eric Raymond Strasburg was born in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, on Feb. 25th, 1933, to parents Bessie and Israel.
He passed away July 14, 2023.
He spent much of his formative years with his sisters Gay and Isabel in Johannesburg. As a young man, he applied to medical school, despite being told he didn’t have the stuff, and proceeded to excel and won the anesthesia prize.
His formative training as an obstetrician and gynecologist came at Witswatersrand University and in England. He was known to say anything in future practice he had already seen at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
He had a successful practice, and enjoyed driving sports cars and globetrotting. He settled down from his bachelor days with the love of his life Annette, and in 1977 immigrated with her and their three kids to Shaker Heights.
He had a substantive academic career at Case Western Reserve University and Metropolitan General Hospital (which became MetroHealth Medical Center). He loved helping mothers bring their babies into the world.
In retirement, he continued to enjoy traveling to his beloved South Africa, a good meal and walks with Annette. He is survived by his wife, Annette, his sisters, Gay and Isabel, his children, David (Dania), Ruth and Basil (Jessica) and his grandchildren, Celia, Olivia, Jacob, Lauren, Julia, and Ben.
Private graveside services were held at the Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association/Cleveland Chapter
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.