Selig (Sel) Simon Strassman, M.D., 95, of Bainbridge passed away on Oct. 25. Sel was the adored husband of 69 years of Faye Yerk Strassman (deceased) cherished father of Nancy (Kevin) Kascak, Carol, Jim (Debbie) and Bob (Lisa, deceased); beloved grandfather of Alec Strassman (fiancée Jess Koski), Derek Heath Strassman and Kim Kascak; dearest brother of Alan, Anita and Loraine (all deceased) and brother-in-law of Alan Zuckerman and Joan (deceased) and Don Miller; uncle, cousin, mentor and friend to many.
Born in New Kensington, Pa. June 24, 1927, to Mae and Sam Strassman and raised in Scranton, Sel distinguished himself early with keen intellect, fierce determination, and a strong work ethic. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and in the U.S. Naval Reserves attaining the rank of lieutenant commander in the Medical Corps. He graduated from the University of Scranton and Hahnemann University (now Drexel University) Medical College in Philadelphia. At Hahnemann University Hospital, he met the love of his life, Faye, a registered nurse who summoned the doctor-on-call to a patient’s room. The rest, as they say, is history.
A pediatrician who saw thousands of patients, he was founding member and president of Pediatricenter of Greater Cleveland, which grew to be among the area’s larger practices. He taught, lectured and chaired countless committees at area hospitals, including as head of the Division of Pediatrics & Newborn Nurseries at Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights, associate clinical professor of pediatrics at Case Western University School of Medicine, and executive committee chairman, Pediatric Clinical Facility at Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital (UH). He was a recognized expert in adolescent medicine and especially enjoyed when parents who had been his patients brought their children to him. He made a great difference in countless lives.
As dedicated as Sel was to his profession, it shared center stage with his rich personal life. A man of varied interests, he especially enjoyed good food and wine. He could recount a meal he had decades ago, down to the sauces, décor and name of the maître d, but the gourmet meals he enjoyed most were at Faye’s table surrounded by family and friends. An expert gardener, his lush yards were the envy of all, his greenhouse an array of blooms in all seasons. A storyteller extraordinaire, he had an excellent memory for detail and dialogue and loved to debate, enjoyed tennis, traveled widely, and was a member of Park Synagogue, where he led the usher corps and was on the board of trustees. His friends were friends for life.
The family is grateful to many who cared for and about him including Lynnie, Sevi, JaiAnna and Chauna, staffs at The Weils and Vinney Hospice and all who visited and called.
The graveside service is at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 1 at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25798 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood. The family will receive friends immediately after the service until 6 p.m. at Flour at 34205 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Park Synagogue Men’s Club or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
