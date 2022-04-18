Strassman, Faye

Faye Anita Strassman, 91, of Bainbridge, Ohio, passed away April 17 at her home after a brief illness.
Faye was the cherished wife of 69 years of Dr. Selig S. Strassman; adored mother of Nancy (Kevin) Kascak, Carol, Jim (Debbie) and Bob (Lisa, deceased); beloved grandmother of Alec Strassman (fiancée Jess Koski), Derek Heath Strassman and Kim Kascak; dearest sister of Joan (deceased) (Don) Miller; and sister-in-law of Loraine (deceased) and Alan Zuckerman; aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Her family was always her most important focus.
Faye was born March 20, 1931 in Royersford, Pa. to J. Everett and Florence Yerk (deceased), and was exceptional from day one. At school in Prospect Park, Pa. her sports prowess earned her the name “Famous Faye.” Her athleticism was the envy of many, even as she played tennis into her 80s, and she was a forever fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians (now Guardians) and OSU Buckeyes, yelling the loudest at good and bad moments.
Her lifelong calling befit her compassionate nature. As a registered nurse, she worked throughout her life to relieve suffering, heal the sick and provide a gentle and caring ear. Through her final illness, she took an active part in her care plan.
Beautiful in blue, her favorite color, she made a striking picture wherever she went, and was maddeningly photogenic. Faye was a point of light in every life she touched, and she touched many. A great cook, baker, sewer and music lover, she was known for magnificent meals and the many extra places she regularly made room for at the table. From gourmet dinners to cookouts to endless birthday cakes, Faye’s special magic was to make everyone feel welcome. Generous to a fault, she always saw good in people, was endlessly cheerful, and made friends out of strangers on a daily basis.
Her leadership was evident in a long-term commitment to her community, from Bryden Elementary PTA to Hadassah president to many roles at Park Synagogue including their highest honor, Centerite of The Year, and President of Sisterhood. Her kindness and grace caused others to willingly follow.
The family is grateful to many who cared for her including Lynnie, Sevi and JaiAnna, Vinney Hospice of Menorah Park, The Weils, and all who visited, called and sent cards and gifts.
The graveside service is 12:30 p.m. April 20 at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25798 in Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood. The family will receive friends immediately following until 8 pm. at Flour Restaurant, 34205 Chagrin Blvd. in Moreland Hills.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Park Synagogue Sisterhood or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.