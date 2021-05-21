Suzanne B. Strate (nee Bruder). Loving mother of Brynna Fish, David (Gwyn Trost) Fish and Kathy Hauck. Devoted grandmother of Shiah Fish, Alan Fish, Atarah Fish, Aron Fish and Anna Fish, Jacob Rosen and Leah Rosen. Great-grandmother of Aria, Asher and Tereza. Sister of the late Lila Mae Wagenheim and Robert Bruder.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. May 23 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will observe shiva from 6 to 8 p.m. May 23 through May 27 at the residence 2249 Cottage Grove in Cleveland Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to Congregation Shaarey Tikvah’s USY Fund, 26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122, or the Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village.