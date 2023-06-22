Renei Straus (nee Wolsky), loving mother of Linda Platt (Ken Simon) and the late Billy Straus, passed away June 21, 2023.
Devoted grandmother of Jaime (Alex) Bertsche, Stacie (Eugene) Bord, Gabrielle, Troy and Sela Straus. Great-grandmother of Dylan, Ella, Olivia and Riley. Dear sister of the late Eugene Wolsky.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. June 25 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. June 25 and from 1 to 5 p.m. June 26 at the Platt-Simon residence, 2547 Cedarwood Road in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a live stream at 1 p.m. June 25 by going to bkbmc.com, select the obituary of Renei Straus and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.