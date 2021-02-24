William “Billy” Straus passed away unexpectedly Feb. 7 2021, at age 64 in New York. Billy was born in Cleveland on Feb. 26, 1956, and moved to New York 39 years ago.
He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, then went on to receive a degree from Miami University in accounting.
He formed Genesis Marketing, which he retired from at the age of 52, then developed a love of flipping houses, renovating one a year. He enjoyed sports, reading The New York Times cover to cover and owning, refurbishing and showing late model cars, catching up with his lifelong friends from Cleveland and spending time with his family and dog, Karma.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Beth Meister; and loving father to Gabrielle, Troy and Sela. Devoted son of Renei Straus and Morry Straus (of blessed memory); cherished brother of Linda Platt; dear uncle of Jaime Platt Bertsche and Stacie Platt Bord; and dedicated stepfather to Haley and Skylar Groglio.
A Zoom funeral and shiva was held in New York due to the pandemic. He will be dearly missed.
Donations can be made in Billy’s name to snipcollier.org