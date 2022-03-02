Gladys Strauss (nee Rosenwater), beloved wife of the late Myron "Mike" Strauss. Loving mother of Nancy (Martin) Landry, Kathy (Jay) Sokol, Bruce (Cindy Friedman) Hartzmark and Marcy (John) Fekete. Devoted grandmother of Kristen (Frank) Powell, Jennifer (Kevin) Sutphen, Brian (Katie) Kleinman, Karen (Andy) Porter, Brandon (Jessica) Sokol, Jacob Fekete and Joseph Fekete. Great-grandmother of 10. Dear sister of the late Gerald Rosenwater.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. March 6 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 8 p.m. March 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 7, at the residence of Cindy Friedman and Bruce Hartzmark, 28349 N. Woodland Road in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of one's choice.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at 1 p.m. March 6 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Gladys Strauss, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.