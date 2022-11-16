Gerald A. “Jerry” Strom, of Solon and Mayfield Heights, passed away Nov. 13, 2022, following a challenging battle with liver disease. He was 83.
A gifted social worker and educator, Jerry enriched the life of everyone he knew and loved. His passion for living each day to the fullest and looking at the bright side of everything were contagious. Jerry was generous with his love, guidance and wisdom. He always had a smile on his face and a patient ear ready to listen.
Jerry valued education and was a life-long learner and teacher. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, earned a bachelor’s from Ohio University and a master’s in social work from Howard University.
His social work career spanned six decades and he helped mentor and train several generations of social workers to provide the same kind and compassionate care that he gave to all of his clients. Through the years Jerry worked at Bellefaire-Jewish Childrens’ Bureau; Metro General Hospital in the neonatal comprehensive care unit and emergency room; and Case Western Reserve University’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences. He did pioneering work with the Cleveland vice unit to create protocols for appropriately working with children who were victims of abuse. He fully retired only just a year ago.
He was a consummate humanitarian, volunteering and serving in leadership roles over the years at various organizations including Temple Israel Ner Tamid, The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Ursuline College and the Gathering Place.
But above all, he valued the people in his life. He created an oasis of respite and connectedness on the water at Findley Lake for his family and friends.
He is leaves behind his treasured wife of 61 years, Susie; children, Tamara Strom and John Krienen, and Amy Strom and Robert Wren; grandchildren, Jack and Shannon Krienen, Alec Krienen (girlfriend Sara Szabo), Trevor Wren (girlfriend Kristina Overholt) and Noah Wren (girlfriend Tessia Sumner); great-grandchildren Karson, Kai and Cohen; and brother Robert Strom.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon. Link to live stream of service for those not able to attend in person: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY2ODQwNTYzMzEwNDE1OTQmb25lcm9vbS1lbWFpbCZpbnZpdGF0aW9uX2NvcHlfbGluaw==
The family will receive visitors following services and interment from 12:30 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 22 at Temple Israel Ner Tamid, 1732 Lander Road in Mayfield Heights.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to these organizations that do important work: Greater Cleveland Food Bank (greaterclevelandfoodbank.org), the Gathering Place (touchedbycancer.org) or Valerie’s House - Ft. Myers (valerieshouse.org/give-in-honor-or-memory) in memory of Jerry Strom.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.