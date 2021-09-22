Judith Sturman (nee Heller), 82, passed away Sept. 19, 2021. Devoted mother to her children, Ted (Debbie London) of Newton, Mass., Dan (Elizabeth Malloy) of Los Angeles, and Jennifer (Arnaud Desombre) of New York City; indulgent and doting grandmother to Edie and Cece; and caring sister of Tom and Jim. The daughter of Sam and Esther Heller, Judy graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University). At WRU, she met the love of her life, Joe, to whom she was married for 50 years.
She taught fifth and sixth grades in the Beachwood school system and energetically volunteered at Bellefaire JCB, the National Council of Jewish Women, The Cleveland Orchestra and a multitude of charitable organizations. She and Joe traveled the world together, including India, China, Russia, Japan, Egypt, Kenya and the French wine country. At home, Judy was an avid gardener who appreciated the beauty of an orchid, a talented bridge Life Master, a voracious reader and lifelong learner who easily vanquished Sunday New York Times crosswords, and a sociable golfer who rarely missed a fairway.
Most of all, Judy nurtured family and friends with love, attention, and second (and third) helpings, especially of her legendary chocolate chip cookies, whose secret ingredient turned out to be doubling the chocolate chips.
Details of a memorial service will be forthcoming.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Planned Parenthood.