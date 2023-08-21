Ira Jay Sulzer, 82, passed away on Aug. 18, 2023, after an extended illness. He was born in Cleveland on May 29, 1941, to Louis and Beatrice Sulzer.
Ira graduated from high school in 1959 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966.
Ira was the consummate salesman. While he had experience selling everything from encyclopedias to life insurance, he spent most of his career in the steel industry. Ira first worked in the family business and later founded his own company. Remarkably he sold steel for one of his brothers until he retired at 79.
Ira was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Tania. He is survived by his son Jerome (Angela Metzger) Sulzer of Valparaiso, Ind.; his sister Joan (John - deceased) Werhane; and brothers Harry (Donna) Sulzer, Stuart (Karen) Sulzer, Louis “Buddy” (Linda) Sulzer, Brian (Sherri) Sulzer and Drew (Michele) Sulzer.
Ira had a passion for classic films and legendary sports figures. He was an avid reader who was particularly fond of classic literature as well as history.
Ira loved debating but kept an open mind. While he felt strongly on many issues, he genuinely attempted to understand the issues and was willing to re-evaluate previously held positions based on new facts.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Cleveland Jewish Funerals at 26801 Miles Road in Cleveland followed by burial at Mayfield Cemetery at 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
Shiva will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Rescue Village Animal Shelter in Russell Township and Jewish Family Service Association.
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals.