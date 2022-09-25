Jeffrey Steven Sussel passed away on Sept. 23, 2022.
Born on March 31, 1956, and raised in Cleveland Heights, Jeff was the beloved firstborn son of the late Estelle Sussel Phinick and Harvey Sussel. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended Kent State University. He worked alongside his dad at their family-owned bowling alleys, Mayland Lanes and Eastgate Coliseum. Later in his life, he had a successful career in sales at Cellular One and then Verizon Wireless.
He was the proud father of three sons, Leeland (Katie), Adam, and Austin Sussel (Dominic Laspina), and had a unique relationship with each of them.
In addition to his children, Jeff is survived by his siblings, Michelle (Dean) Goss, Mark (Meg) Phinick, Raymond Sussel (Regina Olbinsky) and Robin (Phillip) Somers.
Jeff was a private guy who didn’t show a lot of emotion but felt it deeply. He was extremely organized and detailed oriented, and at the same time, was funny and had a quick wit that he’d throw in when you least expected it. He could develop a relationship with people within 30 seconds of meeting them and that contributed to his success in sales. He will be remembered for his vast record collection, love of bowling, tennis, warm weather and his homemade chocolate covered strawberries.
A graveside funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Rollhouse Solon (33185 Bainbridge Road in Solon).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff’s memory are greatly appreciated to the Cleveland Clinic Lung Transplant Unit (tinyurl.com/2ycrs3kw) in gratitude to the generous donor’s family and the wonderful caregivers who extended Jeff’s life through a double lung transplant two years ago and continued to care for him.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.