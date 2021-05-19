Bennett Sustin, 79, passed peacefully on May 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Amy (nee Goldsmith) for 56 years, proud father of Michael, Mark, Beth and Daniel (Sarah). He was so glad to be the grandfather of Grace, Alex and Brynn; three of the smartest kids ever. He was preceded by his parents, Lewis and Yetta Sustin, and his very special aunt, Goldie Rashkow. Proud and loyal brother of Kenneth Sustin. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in 1960, Ben enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
The Sustins lived in Russell Township for 45 years, later retiring to Middlefield. Ben loved almost all things with fur and four legs. He gave up a lucrative career in the steel industry to pursue his dream of owning his own business. Windwood Kennels, Inc. opened in 1977. The Kennel was fully designed by Ben who had worked as a draftsman as a young husband. He worked 24/7 year round to care for his customers’ pets. Customers became friends and Windwood Kennels enjoyed the support of a loyal community for over 37 years. Ben had an amazing work ethic and believed that if you love what you are doing, it isn’t work. Windwood was reviewed and recognized by Cleveland Magazine as “the Cadillac of kennels,” being branded as the kennel that was “more than just a place to leave your dog.”
Ben treasured many dogs over the years, particularly Labrador retrievers. The one that totally stole his heart was named Dixie. Amy always thought if he had to choose between the two of them, Dixie just might win. He served on the board of The Buckeye Retriever Club and loved training dogs to be their best. He was honored to breed and donate pups to The Seeing Eye in Morristown, N.J., where they were trained to serve people in a noble endeavor.
Ben joined Kings Gym at the age of 50, and quickly found a home away from home. He joined with the intent to just get into better shape but quickly developed a love for power lifting. He would go on to set numerous state and national masters class records in all three drug-free power lifting disciplines. After competing, he went on to become a well-respected judge of the sport and a mentor for new lifters; a role he enjoyed as much as anything. Ben also enjoyed local politics and often attended meetings of the Russell Township board of trustees. He was appointed to the Geauga County Planning Commission where he served and later became chairman in 1995.
A memorial service was held May 16 at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to either of Ben’s favorite charities: seeingeye.org or rescuevillage.org.