Swerdlow, Steven

Steven Robert Swerdlow, 59, born March 15, 1964, passed away April 5, 2023. He was the beloved son of Gary and Lois (nee Katz) Swerdlow. Cherished best friend and partner of Craig Johanns. Steve was the proud and loving father of Shayna (Kiara Vance) Swerdlow. Dear brother to Stacy (Jeffry) Schalk and Susan (Philip) Clark. Uncle to Megan (Kimberly) Cohen, Joshua (Geno Salvatore) Schalk, Sarah (Wesley) Ring, Adam (Katharine) Schalk, Hannah (Robert) Vanhaelst and Lily Fleishman. Great-uncle to Jacob, Rosemary, Matthew and Theodore Ring. Steve had an especially close relationship with his Uncle Ronald Katz and to his lifelong friends, “sister” Siobhan Phillips and “niece” Sara Burgos.
Steve graduated from Charles F. Brush High School and Kent State University. In his teenage years, Steve was very involved with B’nai Brith Youth Organization’s Aleph Zadek Aleph, making lifelong friends throughout the country.
Steve was passionate about traveling and collecting antiques. He is fondly remembered by family and friends for having a huge heart, never meeting a stranger, and as the go-to source for all facts relating to his family’s history.
The Swerdlow family would like to thank the staff of the Pleasantview Nursing Home.
A celebration of life is being planned for summer. Donations can be made in his name to a charity of your choice.
