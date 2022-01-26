Eugene David Swimer, son of Yetta and Meyer Swimer (both deceased), passed away Jan. 14, 2022, at 84 years old in Fort Myers, Fla.
Gene was born and grew up in Greater Cleveland. He served his country in the Korean War and owned a successful pest control business in Fort Myers.
Gene loved boating, fishing, swimming, bowling and being with friends. He was a toughie, but also a charmer and could sell anything using his impish sense of humor. He was a big guy with a bigger heart.
Gene is survived by daughters, Tara Swimer and Tammy (Kurt) Smith; son, David Swimer (Donna Rose); grandchildren; and sister, Sandra (Benon) Sakadjian.