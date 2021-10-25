Arthur Robert Swimmer, beloved husband of the late Hannah (nee Fisch). Loving father of Brad (Judith) Swimmer and the late Leslie Swimmer. Devoted grandfather of Meredith (Michael) Lombardi and Paige (Gregory) Berland. Great-grandfather of Kira, Maxwell, Porter and Oliver. Dear brother of Milton (Carla) and Eugene (Carol) Swimmer.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at Chesterland Memorial Park.
Family will receive the friends following services until 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the residence of Judith and Brad Swimmer, 2781 Shakercrest Blvd. in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.