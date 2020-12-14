Annette Szabo (nee Davis), 98, of Beachwood, passed away Dec. 13, 2020.
Born April 13, 1922, in Canton to Coleman and Etta Davis, Annette graduated from McKinley Senior High School in Canton.
A member of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, Annette was involved with B’nai B’rith Women (Jewish Women International), Hadassah, Congregation Shaarey Tikvah’s Sisterhood, Jewish War Veterans and Forest City Hebrew Benevolent Association. She was the president of the PTA, sisterhood, Jewish War Veterans and Jewish Women International.
Annette loved volunteering and swam for many years at the Mandel JCC. She was a beloved member of all of her communities: her synagogue community, her swimming community and her volunteer community. She also became an adult bat mitzvah in her 80s.
Annette is survived by her children, Andrew Szabo of Morton, Pa., Edward Szabo of Export, Pa., and Robert Szabo of Wickliffe; and grandchildren, Colette Gramszlo (daughter of Andrew Szabo and Susan Long), Elizabeth Szabo (daughter of Edward and Diane Szabo) and Jackelyn Lee (daughter of Robert Szabo). She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Gus Szabo; her parents, Coleman and Etta Davis; and she was the youngest and last of her nine brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Donations in Annette’s memory can be made to Congregation Shaarey Tikvah’s Rabbi Fund.