Harry H. Taich, beloved husband of Barbra (nee Reisman). Loving father of Jennifer (Ken) O’Dell, Brian (Lindsey) Taich and Nikki (John) Herbert. Cherished grandfather of Pfifer, Baylen, Jacky, Preston and Kingston. Devoted brother of Roz Ellerin (deceased) and husband, Jerry, Phyllis (Lou) Hirschberg, and Myron Taich (deceased) and wife Arlene. Beloved son of the late Harry and Mary Taich.
Private family services were held. Family requests no visitation at this time.
Contributions are suggested to the charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.