Florine Tallisman (nee Weil), beloved wife of Ernest Tallisman (deceased); devoted and adored mother of Marc Koslen, Craig (Teri) Koslen, Joel (Allison, deceased) Koslen, Daniel Koslen (deceased), Alan (Gigi) Tallisman, Bruce Tallisman and Lynda (David) Eget; loving grandmother of Yuri, Meadow, Danya, Shannon, Adam, Brandon, Jake, Devyn, Jennifer, Lexi, Dustin and Amanda; adoring great-grandmother of Oliver, Madeleine, Django, Tofina, Reva, Jackson, Scarlett, Neri, Mira, Noah, Mady, Max and Ava; dear sister of Emily Klein, Fred Weil and Seymour Weil (all deceased); dearest aunt and great-aunt; devoted daughter Louis and Johanna Weil (both deceased).
Florine accumulated a lifetime of memories and milestones, touching so many along the way. She traveled the world yet still managed to be a fixture when the Cavs played at home. She raised only boys but became the loving confidante of her daughters-in-law, granddaughters and great-granddaughters. Her always sharp wit never stood in the way of her compassion for others. Forever stylish and classy, she recently celebrated her 91st birthday in grand splendor. Flo was a shining example of how to face adversity with grace. A life like hers, so beautifully and wonderfully lived deserves to be celebrated. We won’t let her down!
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 11 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment at Mayfield Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd., in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to The Ronald McDonald House Cleveland (rmhcneo.org).
To view services live go to bkbmc.com, click on Obituaries, click on Florine Tallisman, scroll down and click on join livestream.