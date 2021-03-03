Bernard Tandler, 88, passed away Feb. 24, 2021, in Cleveland.
He was born Feb. 18, 1933 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Arthur and Pauline (Solomon) Tandler. Dr. Tandler had an illustrious career as a research biologist and educator, and received numerous awards and accolades, including top science educator of the year by IAOTP in 2018.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College in 1955, master’s degree from Columbia University in 1957, Ph.D. from Cornell University in 1961, and honorary Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Universita di Cagliari in 1997. He was assistant professor at Cornell University and an associate of the Sloan Kettering Institute. After relocating to Ohio in 1967, he became professor of oral biology and dental medicine at Case Western Reserve University. He also worked and taught at University of Copenhagen, Denmark; Universita di Cagliari, Italy; Kyushu Dental University, Japan; and Texas Tech University.
A prolific researcher and writer, he authored many full-length journal articles and chapters for various textbooks, and also served as peer reviewer or guest editor for several publications. He loved his work, and even after retiring from CWRU in 2020 at 87, he remained actively involved in research and publication until shortly before his final days.
He was an active and generous contributor of his time and resources to colleagues, students, civic organizations and scientific societies. He enjoyed literature, table tennis, classical music, old movies, and The New York Times Sunday puzzles.
Dr. Tandler was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 30 years, Helen (nee Weisman, 1935 to 1986), an artist. He is survived by devoted daughter, Janice, and son, Evan; loving brother, Murray and his family; and many dear friends, colleagues and students.
If you wish to honor his memory with a contribution, please direct it to Hospice of the Western Reserve (hospicewr.org) or to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank (greaterclevelandfoodbank.org).
An online memorial service will be announced soon. Please contact
tandler.mitochondria@gmail.com for information.