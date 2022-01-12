Dr. Sheldon Taubman, 85, of Boca Raton, Fla., passed away Jan. 6, 2022.
Born in Cleveland Heights on Oct. 8, 1936, Sheldon graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern University, and then received his Doctorate of Medicine and Ph.D. degrees from Case Western Reserve University. He lived in Northeast Ohio until 1966 when he and his wife, Nancy, moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., with their 9-month old son, Randall. The pair were married on Aug. 28, 1960, at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights.
The family then moved to Simsbury, Conn., where their daughter, Pamela, was born. Sheldon was a founding faculty member of the UCONN Health Center in Farmington, Conn., working in research from 1968 until 1979. The family then later returned to Ohio, living in Moreland Hills from 1979 until 1984, where Sheldon headed up the laboratory at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Cleveland. After, they moved to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where he worked as the director and pathologist at the Mid Hudson Valley Laboratories until his retirement in 1994. He and Nancy stayed in the Hudson Valley area until they moved to Boca Raton, Fla., in 2008.
Sheldon and his family were active congregants everywhere they lived – Park Synagogue in Northeast Ohio; the Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation in Simsbury, Conn.; Temple Emanu El, previously in University Heights (now in Orange); and Vassar Temple in Poughkeepsie. He was also a longtime member and past president of the College of American Pathologists.
Sheldon enjoyed traveling with his family, attending concerts and plays, and listening to classical music. He loved gardening, especially growing his own vegetables. He would build indoor greenhouses in his basement so he could meticulously grow many orchids.
Sheldon is survived by his son, Dr. Randall Taubman, and his wife, Beth, of Parkland, Fla.; daughter, Pamela Gardiner, and her husband, Kyle, of East Hampton, Conn.; grandchildren, Amanda and Benjamin Taubman of Parkland, and Rachel and Jason Gardiner of East Hampton; sister, Charlotte Friedman of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, David Richter, and wife Bernice of Columbus; sister-in-law, Karen Richter of Cleveland, and sister-in-law, Edith Richter of Albuquerque, N.M.
He was predeceased by his parents, Maurice and Anne Taubman; wife of 53 years, Nancy Carole Gulko Taubman; and sister, Bryna Taubman. He was also predeceased by his brothers-in-law, Harvey Richter, and Bruce Richter.
Private services and shiva will take place in Florida.
Donations in loving memory of Sheldon can be made to The UConn Foundation Inc., Attn: Data Services, 2390 Alumni Drive, Unit 3206, Storrs, CT 06269-3206, or Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation, 55 Bushy Hill Road, Simsbury, CT 06070.