Allen Lawrence “Larry” Tavens, age 89, of University Heights, passed away Feb. 22, 2021. Allen was born Oct. 7, 1931.
Beloved husband of the late Judy Tavens; devoted father of Jim (Sheri) Tavens, Adam Tavens (deceased) and Peter Tavens; loving grandfather of Matthew and Henry Tavens; dear brother of Jean Tavens; beloved son of Myer and Hattie Tavens.
Services for immediate family only will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Contributions in Larry’s memory are suggested to The Aids Taskforce of Greater Cleveland, The Cleveland Kosher Food Bank or a charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Tavens family.