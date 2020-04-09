Lester Tavens, 89, passed away April 8, 2020. Lester was born March 10, 1931 to Frank and Anna Tavens. Lester was the younger brother of Albert and Thelma Berk, both deceased. Beloved father of David (Marsha) Tavens, Suzanne Tavens (deceased), Renee (Cyrus) Hamidi, Diane Wilkoff and Daniel (Katie) Tavens. Cherished grandfather of Esmail, Nathan and Jacob Hamidi, Anna, Tzvi, Dalia and Yael Wilkoff, Hannah and Sydney Tavens.
Lester served proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. A strong believer in a hard days work, Lester spent much of his adult life, working until he was 85, pairing people with jobs they could be proud of that gave meaning to their lives. Lester was a lifelong member of Warrensville Center Synagogue, and now Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue. Lester’s generosity impacted Jewish communities worldwide.
Private graveside services will be held Sunday, April 12 at Ridge Road Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Lester are suggested to Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue.