Anna Newman Taylor was born in Vienna in 1933. She came to the U.S. as a child with her parents in early 1939 as the curtain of Nazism was dropping over Europe. She was raised in Cleveland, graduating from Glenville High School in 1952. She received a doctorate in neurobiology from Case Western Reserve University in 1961. During those years, she married Kenneth Taylor, who had come from the Jewish community in Manchester, England, to study physics.
She did post-doctoral work in Paris and faculty appointments first at Baylor in Houston and finally at UCLA in the mid-1960s where she became full-time professor. Her lab was active until two years before her death.
She was involved in the Jewish National Fund, and a range of progressive Jewish advocacy groups. She was a member of the VBS community for several decades.
Anna died in Santa Monica, Calif., near her home overlooking the beach on Dec. 30, 2021.
Donations may be made to Jewish National Fund, the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles or Case Western Reserve University.