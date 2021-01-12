Robbie L. Taylor (nee Redmond), 88, of Beachwood, passed away Jan. 6, 2021.
Born Nov. 18, 1932, in Pickens, Miss., to John E. Redmond and Winne E. Howard, Robbie graduated from Lanier High School in Jackson, Miss. She later received a bachelor’s degree from Alcorn University; a master’s degree in business education from University of Illinois-Champaign; and a master’s degree in leadership from The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Robbie worked as an educator in the Milwaukee Public Schools. She was dedicated to her profession and communicate the value and importance of obtaining as much education as possible. She instilled the value of family, faith, character and integrity throughout her life and with those she educated and mentored.
Robbie is survived by her children, June E. Taylor of Beachwood and Laron H. Taylor of Milwaukee; and granddaughter, Elizabeth T. Metz. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Winne; and her husband of 36 years, Leroy Taylor.
The Taylor and Metz families sincerely appreciates all expressions of sympathy and prayer during this difficult time.
Private funeral services in memory of Robbie will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Calhoun Funeral Home.
Donations can be made to Alcorn State University Alumni Association or University Hospitals Health System, Dept. of Neurology.