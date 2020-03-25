Abraham S. Teitelbaum, 92, was born July 24, 1927, and passed away March 14, 2020. He was a Korean War army veteran.
Beloved husband of the late Eva Teitelbaum (nee Lefkowitz) and Rivka Teitelbaum (deceased); devoted father of Irene (Tibor) Rosenberg, Stanley, Michael (Vicki) and Sherry (John) Vetalice of Texas; loving grandfather of Ricki (Jay) Scharf, Danielle (Natan) Schwartz, Bradley (Michelle) Teitelbaum, Jessica (Jake, deceased) McClure, Lindsey (David) Slivka, Allison (Evan) Palcho, Brandon Teitelbaum, Nikki, Josh and Kelsey Vetalice; great-grandfather of Chani, Gila, Etiel, Eliav, Hanna, Ella, Lizzie, Julian and Callie; dear brother of Menachem (Zeva) Dekel, and brother of David Teitelbaum and Ruchel Gold (both of blessed memory); cherished uncle and great-uncle.
Graveside funeral services were held March 15 at Zion Memorial Park in Bedford Heights.
For shiva information, please see the Green Road Synagogue website (greenroadsynagogue.org).
Contributions suggested to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org) or the charity of choice.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 800-448-2210.