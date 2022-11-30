David L. Teitelbaum, 85, of Lyndhurst, was born July 12, 1937, and passed away Nov. 27, 2022.
Beloved husband of the late Ellen Teitelbaum (nee Blumenfeld); devoted father of James Teitelbaum of Chicago, Debbie (Carmin) Vitale of Memphis and Amy (Eric) Hogg of Lakewood; loving grandfather of Olivia Vitale and Oli Hogg; dear brother of Dr. Alan (Janie) Teitelbaum of Key West, Fla. and Marsha Teitelbaum (deceased).
Funeral services for David will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 11 a.m. Dec. 2, please navigate to bkbmc.com, select the obituary of David Teitelbaum and click on “Join Livestream”.
Burial will follow at Acacia Masonic Memorial Park, 1880 S.O.M. Center Road in Mayfield Heights.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Woodhawk Apartments Clubhouse, 200 Quail Roost in Mayfield Heights.
Contributions in memory of David are suggested to NAMI (nami.org) or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org)
