Lois Teitelman (nee Sharowsky), 96, passed away in Lyndhurst.
Born Jan. 10, 1924, in Lakewood to Sadie and Albert Sharowsky, Lois graduated from Glenville High School.
A member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Beth Am and Taylor Road Synagogue, Lois was a lifelong resident of the Cleveland area. She worked at Taylor Road Synagogue’s Nursery School and May Company’s University Heights location. She was involved in NCJW/Cleveland, B’nai Brith, Woman’s American ORT and B’nai Jeshurun’s sisterhood. Lois was president of the Beth Am Sisterhood and Taylor Road Synagogue’s Mr. & Mrs. Club.
Lois was an avid bowler, and loved playing mahjong, baking, games, cooking and traveling.
A loving wife, mother and bubby, Lois was adored by her family. She was admired by her widespread community as a tireless volunteer, a teacher and a natural leader.
Lois is survived by her children, Paula (Randy) Botkin, Ellen (Jack) Wohl and Cindy (Les) Keller; grandchildren, Scott (Rachel) Botkin, Jeremy Botkin, Evan (Stephanie) Botkin, Eric (Mollie) Wohl, Lindsay (Jason) Miller, Andrew Keller and Ryan Keller; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Michael, Ziva and Harrison Botkin, Adeline, Brennen and Cal Wohl, and Brody, Reese and Myles Miller. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Harry “Buck” Teitelman; parents, Sadie and Albert Sharowsky; and siblings, Julia Nathanson, Yetta Schwartz and Joseph Sharon.
Services were held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Contributions in Lois’ memory can be made to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation.