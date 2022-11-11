Teklin, Herbert

Herbert Teklin, 90, of Broadview Heights, was born in Cleveland on May 30, 1932, and passed away on Nov. 9, 2022. He was a Korean Conflict Army veteran.
During his working life Herbert was a teacher and then became a school guidance counselor.
He believed in a healthy lifestyle; he always ate healthy and exercised regularly. He jogged three to four miles daily and later in his life walked the same distance.
Herb was quiet and private but loved adventure. He traveled and explored with his dear friends beautiful locales like Alaska and dusty abandoned mining towns in the Southwest.
Dear brother of the late Shirley (Moish) Beckenstein; beloved uncle of Randi (Bill) Fisher of London, Ontario, and the late Gail Sovern z”l; great-uncle of Melanie and Lindsay Sovern; Benjamin (Goldie Kurtz) Fisher, Daniel (Dana) Fisher-Livne, Sarah (Nathan Brown) Fisher; great-great-uncle of Oren, Ilan, Ella, Rachel, Netta; cherished cousin of many; dearest friend of Theresa Olsonowicz for over 60 years, Mary Ann Ziak and Phil Thomas for over 50 years.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Lincoln Cemetery, 5100 Theota Ave, Parma at 2 p.m. Nov. 13.
Contributions in memory of Herbert are suggested to the Kosher Food Pantry of Cleveland (kosherfb.org).
