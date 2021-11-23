Irene Tenenbaum (nee Sandin), 100, passed away peacefully Nov. 10, 2021.
Beloved wife of Perry Tenenbaum (deceased). Devoted mother of Debby Tenenbaum. Dear sister of Carl Sandin (deceased) and daughter of Sarah and Max Sandin (deceased).
She always valued free spirited joy in her life, and enjoyed holiday celebrations, her monthly scrabble game with good friends, and socializing with her friends and neighbors at the R.H. Myers apartments. Irene enjoyed a fulfilling career as the registrar at the Case Western Reserve University Law School for more than twenty years. She retired in 1988. Irene had a deep passion for the arts and the well-being of the greater community. Her philanthropic giving and numerous volunteer hours at the Cleveland Playhouse Square theaters and the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop were a testament to her abundant kindness and generosity.
She was a valued member of the Jewish Secular Community of Cleveland. Irene’s passing will leave an empty space in the hearts of all who knew her.
A private service will be held at a later date. Interment at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Irene’s memory to the ACLU or Doctor’s Without Borders.
Arrangements under the direction of Shapiro Funeral Care.