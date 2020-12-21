Marc Tenenbaum, 58, passed away suddenly of natural causes Dec. 16, 2020.
Son of Nancy and Lee Tenenbaum; dear brother of Robbie Tenenbaum.
Marc was a proud graduate of Shaker Heights High School, The University of Michigan and The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. Following graduation, he worked in Washington, D.C., in the general counsel’s office of Pension Benefits Guarantee Corporation, the government agency that insures the retirement funds of millions of American workers. Following that, he worked in private practice in Washington, D.C.
In 2007, he moved to New York City to join the a boutique law firm, Virginia and Ambinder, where he was a partner. His practice was in the specialties of ERISA and bankruptcy law. His work during much of his career centered on protecting and helping workers, in particular union workers, preserve their pension and salary benefits.
Marc was a voracious reader with a particular interest in politics and U.S. history/Civil War. But his passion was his beloved University of Michigan and its football team. Additionally there were fond memories of sitting with his dad and brother and a group of old friends in Row U of the upper deck of Municipal Stadium watching The Cleveland Browns in his school years.
The family requests donations to ACLU at ACLU.org, Feeding America at feedingamerica.org or a charity of your choice.
A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 21. To view a lifestream, visit bitly.com/smallchapel. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation.