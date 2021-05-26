Joan Tener, a pioneer in the world of women in high finance, passed away July 29, 2020, in her adopted home town of Sun Lakes, Ariz., after a protracted and courageous battle with a long illness.
Born in Cleveland in 1929 to Irving and Estelle Morgenstern, she graduated from Cleveland Heights High School second in her class and then attended Harvard University Radcliffe College. She later transferred to Case Western Reserve University, Flora Stone Mather College, where she was admitted to Phi Beta Kappa in her junior year and graduated second in her class, summa cum laude.
Prior to her career in finance, Joan taught English, Latin and Spanish at Brush and Shaker Heights high schools, as well as at Laurel School. In 1972, after becoming a certified financial planner with three years of employment at a national brokerage, she joined Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner and Smith at its office in Cleveland, where she became the brokerage’s first female assistant vice president, advising international investors regarding worldwide investments for 20 years. Her speaking engagements were numerous and she was celebrated as a trailblazing female financial executive, among the first women in high finance nationwide.
She spoke at various venues, including the Union Club, The Cleveland Chamber of Commerce and other major business organizations, before which she was among the very first female presenters, stoically undeterred from her career goals.
Joan was a founding member of the Ohio Women’s Business Alliance, a respected Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Business donor and a lifetime member of Hadassah. She served as secretary to the Cleveland chapter of the Radcliffe Club and was an enthusiastic supporter of ORT and the Jewish Tuition Organization.
She was very adventurous and loved to travel. When she visited Paris for the first time, she taught herself enough French that she was able to navigate unaided around the city via Metro and walking. Joan was very active and proficient in her hobbies of modern art, classical music, literature, tennis, golf and bridge.
She was married for 22 years to the late Howard Lee Rubin and later remarried the late Philip Tener for 34 years. She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Rubin; her son, Rabbi Menachem Rubin; and her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brother, Conrad Morgenstern of Cleveland. She is also survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Renee Morgenstern. Joan was a very involved aunt to her beloved nieces Margo (Yoram) Cohen of Maryland, Beth (Allan) Kuhel of Cleveland and beloved nephew, Jonathan Morgenstern of Florida. She was very fond of her great-nieces and nephews: Adam, Elan and Danielle Cohen, Ryan and Tali Kuhel, Michael and Brett Morgenstern.
Funeral services were held at the Mt. Sinai Cemetary in Phoenix.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Tuition Organization at jtophoenix.org.